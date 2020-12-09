Landlords call on government to rethink alcohol ban

Mark Drakeford

The group of businesses from Chirk say that the Welsh Government’s decision to ban the sale of alcohol in pubs has been compounded by the opening of the English/Welsh border with Shropshire.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced last week that all Welsh pubs will be banned from selling alcohol as a measure in the battle against coronavirus. The move will be reviewed this week.

Although still under restrictions that mean people can only drink alcohol with a table meal, the situation does allow Shropshire pubs more flexibility than their Welsh counterparts.

The letter, from The Stanton House Inn, The Hand Hotel, The AAAs Sports and Social Club, Chirk Tavern, The Castle Bistro, and Chirk Tandoori, says they have been left “exasperated” by the decision.

It states: “The licences premises in Chirk (and beyond) are faced with, in some cases, losing all their trade in what would usually be the most crucial trading window of the year because of the Welsh Government’s alcohol ban. To add insult to injury these impacted businesses will not be able to apply for any financial support until the middle of January.”

The letter adds: “Hospitality businesses in Chirk were aghast to see on Friday that when the sale of alcohol was banned, travel restrictions were simultaneously lifted, meaning people in Chirk could freely travel to Shropshire – which is metres away – to enjoy a drink with their meal, this is as cruel as it is unfair, and makes little sense logically – how is it deemed safe to travel to England to enjoy a glass of wine with lunch, but not to do the same in your own village, in Covid secure businesses?” The group also questions whether a Wales-wide approach for restrictions is necessary.