Four more Covid deaths confirmed in Shropshire

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 8. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

NHS England said the hospital patient had died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It comes as another three people were confirmed as having died with the virus in Shropshire care homes by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It means that 269 people have now died with Covid at county health trusts – 247 at SaTH, 17 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

The number of care home deaths in the county has now reached 182.

According to the ONS there were three more deaths in Shropshire care homes, taking the total to 130 in the area, with another 52 in Telford & Wrekin since April 10.