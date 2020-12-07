Vaccine is delivered to Shropshire hospital as huge effort against Covid starting

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has been selected as one of the first ‘hubs’ to administer the new Covid-19 vaccination jab.

The jabs are expected to start tomorrow for NHS staff from across the county and some patients in hospital who are aged 80 and above.

Staff are being brought in on an appointment basis. It is hoped care home residents will be able to have a vaccination from next week.

Members of the public have been reminded they must wait to be called for a jab.

Dr Arne Rose, executive medical director at The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We welcome the news that the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has been selected to be one of the first ‘hospital hubs’ in the country for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“We’re working as a joined-up local health and care partnership including the NHS, local government organisations, independent organisations and voluntary sector groups to ensure that we prioritise those at highest risk for the vaccination, as outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

“We would like to remind people that they should not come to the hospital for a vaccine and the NHS will contact people to arrange an appointment to attend.

“This will be a rolling programme and further sites will be added in the coming months.