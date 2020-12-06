Shropshire hospitals trust to take part in first wave of Covid jabs

Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust, (SaTH) which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, will be among the first 50 hospital hubs to administer jabs.

People aged 80 and over, alongside care home workers and some NHS workers, will be the first to received the jabs.

The vaccination programme will officially start on Tuesday.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: "Despite the huge complexities, hospitals will kickstart the first phase of the largest scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history from Tuesday.

"The first tranche of vaccine deliveries will be landing at hospitals by Monday in readiness.

"The NHS has a strong record of delivering large scale vaccination programmes – from the flu jab, HPV vaccine and lifesaving MMR jabs – hardworking staff will once again rise to the challenge to protect the most vulnerable people from this awful disease."

The life-saving vaccine is typically delivered by a simple injection in the shoulder but there is a complex and difficult logistical challenge to deliver from the manufacturers Pfizer to patients.

It needs to be stored at -70C before being thawed out and can only be moved four times within that cold chain before being used.