‘We are the beginning of the end in fight against Covid’ says chief

These were the promising words of Covid-19 regional convener for the West Midlands Clive Wright, as he urged people to still remain safe and follow local restrictions while the vaccine against coronavirus is rolled out.

Leaders across the West Midlands have hailed the scientists responsible for the Pfizer/BioTech vaccine, which is to be sent out across the UK as early as next week.

Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said he could not confirm what day the jab would arrive in the West Midlands, but reiterated that the region would receive its "fair share" of the vaccine at the same time as all other areas across the UK.

Speaking in Friday's weekly virtual meeting of the West Midlands Combined Authority, Mr Wright added: "The news of the first vaccine being approved is really encouraging, and we are now hopefully at the beginning of the end in our fight against Covid-19. However, it will take some time to roll out the vaccine, and so we must continue to follow the rules.

Lola Abudu of Public Health England for the West Midlands said: "The immunisation programme is a huge step forward in our fight against coronavirus - it shows hope and great promise and to vaccine is the best way to protect the most vulnerable saving tens of thousands of lives.

"We'll vaccinate those who are most at risk first and those who work closest with them. We must all continue to be patient, this is an immense national endeavour. The vaccine is just one weapon in our armoury and it will be some time before we can begin to relax our guard."

Meanwhile, Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward has called for an end to the "dangerous" rumours being spread that the vaccination is not safe.