Two more coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals

Two more coronavirus patients have died in Shropshire's hospitals, it was announced today.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 5. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.
The latest deaths for the area, within 28 days of a positive test, bring the county's total to 266.

One person died at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, where the total is now 245, and another patient died in the care of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, where the total has reached 16.

The total number of patients who have died in Powys remains at 113.

Across the UK the figure rose today by 397 to 61,014.

After the month long lockdown the UK's latest R number is estimated at 0.8 to 1.

