Staff keeping Telford hospital workers fed and watered commended by Shropshire's Lord-Lieutenant

Tanya Griffin and Sarah Blyth

At Telford's Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), more than 100 volunteers from the hospital's League of Friends (LOF) group usually ensure the on site cafe is a bustling location where doctors and nurses can take a well-earned rest and replenish their energy.

But due to many of the LOF volunteers being classed as high risk, they have been unable to work in the cafe, which has stayed open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, leaving it in the capable hands of Tanya Griffin from Albrighton and Sarah Blyth from Donnington.

Tanya, who manages the cafe alongside senior staff member Sarah, said being there for health workers had been the "driving force" keeping it open since March.

In doing so, the duo received recognition for their sterling work from Anna Turner, the Queen's Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire.

Tanya said: "Any changes we have faced, we have been able to adapt to in order to provide the staff with a safe wellbeing area to have some downtime during their shifts.

Sarah Blyth and Tanya Griffin

"Sarah and I have loved being here to provide the staff with a much-needed area. We have also amended our stock to support staff.

"We have loved getting to know and offering support to the staff in their day-to-day job roles. Being here for the hospital is one of the main driving forces in us remaining open since March.

"During lockdown and the continuing pandemic, the LOF charity has also continued to support the NHS here at the PRH.

"We have bought pieces of equipment during lockdown at a total cost of £76,000."

Equipment funded for the hospital by the charity throughout lockdown include 10 multi-parameter monitors, seven ECG recorders, five tourniquets, 100 suction controllers, six lifecard CF ECG recorders and a bladder scanner.

Tanya added: "Plus, we are currently in the process of buying the following pieces of equipment at the cost of £40,000."