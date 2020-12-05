Please do not go over border for shops or a drink, Welsh are urged

Shoppers in Shrewsbury

The Welsh Labour leader’s plea came as tougher restrictions on the hospitality sector came in across Wales, with pubs, bars and restaurants unable to sell alcohol and forced to close at 6pm.

But a relaxing of travel restrictions in Wales means people will be able to go between the country and areas of England under Tier 1 and Tier 2.

Mr Drakeford urged the Welsh public not to use the new freedoms to travel across the border for Christmas shopping deals or in search of a drink in areas where pubs and restaurants can sell alcohol.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Asked whether people can go Christmas shopping in border areas such as Hereford or Oswestry, which are in Tier 2, Mr Drakeford told the Welsh Government’s press briefing: “The law in Wales will not prevent people from going there.

“The advice from the Welsh Government is not to do it, because the further you travel and the more people you mix with elsewhere, the greater the risk you pose.

“This is a year to go Christmas shopping in Wales, and close to home.

“Because in that way you can both celebrate Christmas, and you can do it without posing a risk to yourself and others.”

Asked what is stopping people in Wales flocking into English cities and towns where they would be allowed to drink alcohol, Mr Drakeford said: “The law would not require people in Wales not to travel to a Level 2 or Tier 2 area outside Wales.”

“The clear and unambiguous advice to people is not to do it. Because to do it is to add to the risks that we are already facing, and those risks are already driving coronavirus rates rapidly upwards.

“So please, don’t do it. It’s not good for you, it’s not good for anybody you know, it’s not good for the rest of the population of Wales.”