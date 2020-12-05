Another Covid death for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin hospitals

By Sue Austin

One person has died in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Trust hospitals from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The latest death for the area, within 28 days of a positive test, brings the total to 266.

The total number of deahths for England now stands at 53,369 - 94.8 per 100,000 population - while in Wales the figure is 2,695, 85.5 per head of population.

After the month long lockdown the UK's latest R number is estimated at 0.8 to 1.

Shropshire saw 29 people test positive in the last 24 hours, 220 over the last seven days, a drop of 49 per cent.

In Telford and Wrekin there were 26 postive tests bringing the total over seven days to 211 a drop of 44.9 per cent.

In England 15,539 people tested positive over the past 24 hours bring the total for the week to 100,801.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

