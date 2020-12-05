Another Covid death for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin hospitals

The latest death for the area, within 28 days of a positive test, brings the total to 266.

The total number of deahths for England now stands at 53,369 - 94.8 per 100,000 population - while in Wales the figure is 2,695, 85.5 per head of population.

After the month long lockdown the UK's latest R number is estimated at 0.8 to 1.

Shropshire saw 29 people test positive in the last 24 hours, 220 over the last seven days, a drop of 49 per cent.

In Telford and Wrekin there were 26 postive tests bringing the total over seven days to 211 a drop of 44.9 per cent.