No further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire's hospitals

It means the total number of Covid related deaths at hospitals in the county remains at 264.

Of those, 244 were at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics data shows 113 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

NHS England reported today that a further 274 people, who tested positive for coronavirus, had died in the country's hospitals.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 41,879.

A statement said: "Patients were aged between 15 and 98 years old.

"All except seven (aged 15 to 78 years old) had known underlying health conditions.

"Date of death ranges from 26 March to 3 December 2020 with the majority being on or after 23 November.