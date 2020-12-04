Mayor wants trade and people to be protected

Newport town centre

Newport, along with the rest of Shropshire, has now returned to altered Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions following the end of the Government lockdown that was imposed on England through much of November.

The new rules mean that although many hospitality businesses will be reopening, meeting others from outside your own ‘support bubble’ indoors is still banned and outdoors meetings are still subject to the ‘rule of six’.

Peter Scott, town mayor and borough councillor, said: “Now the lockdown has ended and we have slipped back into Tier 2, it is important to remember that Covid has not gone away and we all need to do our best to try to get the area into Tier 1.

“This can be done by wearing a mask in the appropriate areas, keeping a safe distance from others, washing your hands often, and staying away from crowds until a vaccine is readily available.

“Protect the elderly and those with serious health conditions. It would be easy to think all is now well. It isn’t, not yet. Local positive cases are still quite high, although thankfully deaths are low. We are in this together.”

Newport Town Council’s ‘Choose Newport’ campaign to support the town’s businesses is preparing its next phase to assist firms over the festive period.

The scheme, which proved popular with town businesses earlier this year when the first lockdown hit, will soon see new bags, beer mats and napkins distributed to encourage people to shop locally.

Councillor Scott said: “The High Street is primed and ready for Tier 2. I wouldn’t tell anyone what they should do but my advice is to protect each other.”

Learn more at facebook.com/ChooseNewport or twitter.com/choosenewport.