Warning of post Christmas Covid spike

People have been warned that Covid rates could spike after Christmas

Between December 23 and 27, people can travel between areas in the English “tier” system or into Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to form “Christmas bubbles” with up to three households.

In an online question-and-answer session, Telford and Wrekin Public Health Director Liz Noakes said the borough’s current infection rate stands at fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people, having nearly halved in just three weeks, but said the decline rate was not enough to prevent a holiday-related surge.

She advised residents to “be really careful how we interact” over the festive period to protect elderly relatives, and Public Protection chief Nicky Minshall pointed out that anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should not form a bubble, despite the temporary relaxation.

Government advice about coronavirus says people “can form an exclusive ‘Christmas bubble’ of people from no more than three households” throughout the five-day period.

People can meet within the bubble in private homes, gardens, public outdoors place and places of worship, and should not meet with friends and family outside of the bubble.

Speaking on Telford and Wrekin Council’s Facebook page, Ms Noakes said: “We probably will have a spike in the new year, as people have relaxed over Christmas.

“Three households is the maximum and you need to be careful in terms of social distancing within them and think about who you are mixing with.

“You’re mixing with your grandparents and elderly aunts and uncles; they are far more vulnerable to this virus and, therefore, we should really be careful around how we interact during that period.”

In the week ending on November 22, Telford and Wrekin had 249 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people. The West Midlands average was 282, while the England-wide rate was 201.

Ms Noakes said the borough’s rate had fallen to “just below 200”.

“Back at November 11 – I remember the day – our seven-day infection rate was about 377,” she said.

“So yes, they have declined, but what I would say is the rate of decline is slowing, so we all do need to play our part to try to get these infection rates down as far as possible.

“Our rates will not have fallen sufficiently by Christmas not to have a spike after Christmas.”

Ms Minshall said: “What should be remembered is: If anyone does show symptoms, you should not form a bubble with anybody else. You should follow the normal guidance about self-isolation.”

She also encouraged people to make use of precautionary testing, available to people with symptoms beyond the “classic three”.

Until last month, only people showing one of the main Covid-19 symptoms – a new, continuous cough, a high temperature or a change in the sense of taste or smell – were normally able to book a test.

But, Telford and Wrekin Council is now encouraging anyone who has one of the following symptoms who suspects it is related to coronavirus to get a test: headaches, aches, fatigue, sore throats, runny noses, sneezing and, in children, stomach aches.