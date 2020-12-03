One more hospital coronavirus death

NHS England confirmed that the patient died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) bringing the number of deaths there to 244.

The total number of hospital deaths in the region stands at 264.

Meanwhile figures from the Office of National Statistics show there have been a total of 113 deaths in Powys.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "A further 295 people, who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 41,605.

"Patients were aged between 39 and 99 years old. All except 11 (aged 53 to 91 years old) had known underlying health conditions.

"Date of death ranges from 24 October to 2 December 2020 with the majority being on or after 30 November.