Telford Job Box scheme supports more than 1,000 work seekers during pandemic

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Job Box service helps a wide range of people, from those made redundant to young people coming out of education and looking for their first job.

One of the ways Job Box has provided support is through the Job Match service.

Job Match works directly with businesses; connecting them to other businesses who may be losing staff as well as finding new recruits.

It connects residents with job and training opportunities and also signposts help and support for companies and staff dealing with redundancy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents have also been supported with putting together their CV's, practicing for interviews and by getting access to funding for learning and courses.

Throughout the second lockdown period, Job Box has hosted weekly Facebook live events to promote local job vacancies and give out tips for finding work in the current situation.

The service will also be continuing pop-up events where members of the team will be visiting local communities to offer support.

See dates and venues online at telfordjobbox.co.uk/events

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for economy, housing, and transport & infrastructure said: “The council’s vision to protect, care and invest includes supporting our communities and residents most in need and right now we want to ensure our residents are getting the support they need now more than ever.

“If someone finds themselves in a difficult situation because their job is at risk I would urge them to get in touch with Job Box to see what support is available.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education and lifelong learning, added: “The council is investing around £500,000 this year into delivering Job Box.

"This investment increased early in the year from £340,000 as the council aimed to support as many people as possible who have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.”