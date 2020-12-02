Another Covid death confirmed in county

NHS England confirmed that another patient had died from the virus at a Shropshire hospital

NHS England said that the patient had died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH).

It brings the total number of Covid related hospital deaths in the county to 263.

Of those, 243 patients died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data also shows 179 people have now died with the virus in county care homes – 127 in Shropshire and 52 in Telford & Wrekin.