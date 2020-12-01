'No sigh of relief yet': Telford health boss urges residents to follow Tier 2 restrictions

How Covid rates have changed for Telford & Wrekin

Despite a reduction in the number of positive cases in the past two weeks, Telford & Wrekin’s current seven-day infection rate sits at about 200 per 100,000 of the population.

Under Tier 2 restrictions people cannot socialise indoors, outdoor socialising is limited to groups of six, people should continue to work from home and reduce the amount of journeys made.

Liz Noakes, Telford & Wrekin’s director of public health, said: “I would like to thank everyone in Telford & Wrekin for helping to curb the spread of the virus by following the rules – those efforts will have prevented further loss of life.

“However, we cannot breathe a sigh of relief yet, we must continue to follow the Tier 2 restrictions to further reduce our infection rates.

“It has been encouraging to see our rates fall, but the rate of decline is slowing and we remain higher than the national average.

“The virus spreads to older members of our community when households mix – with Christmas approaching we need to further reduce our numbers by continuing to limit our social contact with other households, washing our hands, wearing masks and giving people space.”

Andy Burford, cabinet member for Health and Social Care, said: “It is welcome that Telford & Wrekin is returning to Tier 2 restrictions, but we cannot let our guard down.

Reopening

“We are looking forward to reopening some council services, and for the reopening of local businesses to help our local economy back on its feet.

“I would urge people to shop local within the borough. We must recognise the efforts of our businesses who have sacrificed so much during the lockdown and worked hard to create Covid-safe environments for people to work and shop in.

“But we face a delicate balancing act that requires us to follow the rules keenly, in particular by reducing the social contact we have in the run up to Christmas.

“So I would ask everyone – for the love of Christmas, limit your contact with people outside your household, maintain social distancing, wash your hands, and wear a face mask.

“I would like to thank everyone who has followed the rules, this year has been a difficult year for us all, but now, more than ever, we all need to play our part by following the rules and reducing our rates of infection.”

Tier 2 restrictions mean people must not socialise indoors with anyone who is not part of their household or support bubble, whether at home or in a public space.

The rule of six will remain in place outdoors.

People should work from home if possible.

Pubs and bars must close unless operating as a restaurant.

Hospitality businesses can operate after 10pm through delivery, click and collect or drive through.

Weddings and funerals can take place with restricted numbers.