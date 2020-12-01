Monument planned to mark community efforts during Covid crisis

It had previously been suggested that the monument could be put in Stafford Street, but Councillor Aldcroft told members a better spot had been identified next to the library.

Market Drayton Town Council met to agree a location for the obelisk-style statue, thought to be the first of its kind in the county.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft said he hoped to unveil it in the new year, with the design process already well underway.

It had previously been suggested that the monument could be put in Stafford Street, but Councillor Aldcroft told members a better spot had been identified next to the library.

He said: “The clerk and I have been out and had a look at where we might put this.

“It seemed like a good spot for it, I think we both agreed, with the flower bed behind it, being a well frequented area, along with the seating close by.

“It seems a much better option than perhaps the top of Stafford Street.”

Councillor Roger Smith said he “wholly agreed” with the new location.

“There are always plants and shrubs there, we have got the clock and the plaque on the wall, and of course it’s a major walkway for pedestrians and shoppers to walk through from Cheshire Street to the car park and to the various shops,” he said.

Town clerk Julie Jones said the monument would require planning permission from Shropshire Council but this is not expected to be an issue. Councillors unanimously supported the proposed location.

Unity

Speaking after the meeting, Councillor Aldcroft said he suggested the monument as a way to mark the pandemic and pay tribute to all those who had played their part in getting the town through it.

He said: “I felt that the community had come together so well and responded to this crisis that it needed to be marked in some way for posterity, to recognise that communities can come together and do things together and can beat just about anything when people act in unity.

“What we don’t want is a commemoration of those who have died, we do want to remember them but I thought it was more appropriate to commemorate the resilience of the town and its people and all the effort they have put in.

"From the traders, the medics, to bin men and road sweepers, everybody in this community has pulled together during this crisis.”