Four more county covid deaths confirmed

The latest deaths have been confirmed by NHS England

NHS England confirmed that the patients had all died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It brings the total number of Covid related hospital deaths in the county to 262.

Of those, 242 patients died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data also shows a further two people have died in Shropshire Care homes with Covid.

It means that a total of 179 people have now died with the virus in county care homes – 127 in Shropshire and 52 in Telford & Wrekin.