Covid-19 vaccination clinic set up at Shrewsbury sports centre

The home of Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club, part of the Sports Village in Sundorne, Shrewsbury, will be used to give vaccines for at least six months.

Officials said the hall will not open for sport until October 2021.

Liz Taylor, of the club, said: "We have given the government permission to use the bowls hall for vaccinations.

“Most of our members are vulnerable and we have not been able to open for bowling at all this autumn, and we shall not be able to open until next October.

“The hall will be used for vaccinations for at least six months – so we might as well help get people vaccinated and therefore make it safer to bowl next winter.

“Hopefully the vaccinations mean we can have some kind of bowling next winter.”