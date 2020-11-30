Test and Trace reaching fewer Covid contacts in Shropshire

Data from the Department for Health and Social care shows 4,295 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Shropshire were transferred to the Test and Trace service between May 28 and November 18.

A total of 733 new cases were transferred in the latest seven-day period.

Contact tracers ask new patients to give details for anyone they were in close contact with in the 48 hours before their symptoms started.

This led to 9,591 close contacts being identified over the period – those not managed by local health protection teams, which are dealt with through a call centre or online.

But just 64.4 per cent were reached, meaning 3,414 people were not contacted or did not respond.

That was slightly down from the 65 per cent reached up to November 11, but above the 59.3 per cent average across the West Midlands as whole.

The data also shows 3,192 people who tested positive in Telford and Wrekin were transferred to the Test and Trace service between May 28 and November 18 – 590 new cases of which were transferred in the latest seven-day period.

It led to 7,722 close contacts being identified over the period, but just 62.6 per cent were reached, meaning 2,890 people were not contacted or did not respond.

That was slightly down from the 63.3 per cent reached up to November 11.

Across England, 58.8 per cent of contacts not managed by local health protection teams were reached and told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace in the latest week to November 18.

Local health protection teams deal with cases linked to settings such as hospitals, schools and prisons.

The contact tracing rate including these cases was 60.3 per cent – up slightly from the week before when it was 60.7 per cent.