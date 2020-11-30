Shropshire health watchdog keen to hear experiences of contacting friends and families in care homes and hospitals

The distress of patients, residents and their families who have not been able to see each other very easily during the pandemic has been widely reported, and Healthwatch Shropshire would like to hear about what measures and systems have been put in place to help keep families in contact while keeping everybody safe.

Lynn Cawley, chief officer of the group, said: “We are aware that it has been a very difficult time for families with loved ones in residential care homes and in hospital.

"We have also heard of innovative ways staff have helped families keep in contact.

"We would like to hear from families and staff about their experiences and what has helped so that we can share this with all providers across Shropshire.

"We would also be very keen to hear any suggestions people have about how visiting and contact can be improved.”

Healthwatch Shropshire can be contacted at healthwatchshropshire.co.uk/visiting-friends-and-relatives-hospital-and-care-homes

People can also call 01743 237884, email enquiries@healthwatchshropshire.co.uk, visit its social media platforms or contact the group via WhatsApp on 07813 458955.

Healthwatch Shropshire is the independent consumer champion for health and social care services in Shropshire.

It gathers the views and experiences of patients, service users, carers and the public about such services.