Four further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

The patients were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

It brings the total number of Covid related hospital deaths in the county to 258.

Of those, 238 patients died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics data shows 105 people are now suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

NHS England announced today that a further 183 people who tested positive for coronavirus had died in the country's hospitals.