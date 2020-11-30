Four further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

A further four patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in Shropshire.

The patients were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

It brings the total number of Covid related hospital deaths in the county to 258.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Of those, 238 patients died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics data shows 105 people are now suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

NHS England announced today that a further 183 people who tested positive for coronavirus had died in the country's hospitals.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 40,588.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
Oswestry
Mid Wales
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News