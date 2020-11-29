One more Covid-19 death at Shropshire hospital

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 29. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

The patient was being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), and the death brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Shropshire hospitals to 254.

Of those, 234 patients have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Meanwhile at least 177 people have died in care homes across Shropshire and Telford, although the full figure is likely to be higher as care home deaths have only been recorded since April 10.

And Office for National Statistics data shows 105 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

­In England, the NHS recorded 208 new deaths in hospitals on Sunday, bringing the death toll in the country's hospitals to 40,405. This includes deaths where the patient did not test positive but where coronavirus was included on the death certificate.

The UK-wide death toll, which only includes deaths within 28 days of a positive test, increased by 215 to 58,245.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 29. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

A spokesman for NHS England said: "A further 208 people, who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 40,405.

"Patients were aged between 39 and 100 years old. All except 13 (aged 56 to 86 years old) had known underlying health conditions.

"Date of death ranges from 25 October to 28 November 2020 with the majority being on or after 25 November.