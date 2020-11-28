Three more coronavirus deaths confirmed at Shropshire hospitals

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 28. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

The patients were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Two of the patients died on Thursday and one died on Friday but both deaths were confirmed by the NHS on Saturday. It is not known whether they were being treated in Shrewsbury or Telford.

It brings the total number of Covid related hospital deaths in the county to 253.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 28. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

Of those, 233 patients have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Meanwhile at least 177 people have died in care homes across Shropshire and Telford, although the full figure is likely to be higher as care home deaths have only been recorded since April 10.

And Office for National Statistics data shows 105 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

The UK-wide coronavirus death toll released by the Government, which includes deaths in and out of hospitals within 28 days of a positive test, increased by 479 to 58,030 on Saturday.

NHS England announced a further 289 people who tested positive for coronavirus had died in the country's hospitals, although their toll includes all deaths that involved coronavirus.

Patients were aged between 27 and 100 years old. All except 16, aged 45-92, had known underlying health conditions.