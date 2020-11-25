Second phase of grants launched for Shropshire businesses impacted by lockdown

The additional discretionary grant fund has been set up to support firms who have been hit by the second lockdown, and has gone live on Shropshire Council’s website.

The scheme will follow the same level of grant payments that the recently-launched local restrictions support grant does, but will also be available to eligible businesses who are not the business rates payer, and those operating from residential premises.

The first phase has already helped hundreds of businesses in the county, with thousands of pounds of grants already being processed.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, urged eligible firms to get in touch.

He said: “There is no doubt that this year has been extraordinary for our wonderful businesses here in Shropshire, but we are doing our best to process as many grants as possible to those who have applied already.

“This second phase will see even more help on offer for a wider range of firms and we especially want to hear from those who have been most impacted by the pandemic.

“Traders have been asked to bear in mind that businesses within the events and retail, hospitality and leisure supply chain will be treated as priority, and businesses that cannot show losses of more than 30 per cent will not be considered.

“We are limiting the scheme to a three-week period and will close it earlier should funds be allocated more quickly.

“We are here to help and support businesses across Shropshire and I would encourage all those eligible for help to visit out dedicated grants webpage and apply.”

Grants of up to £3,000 will be awarded at three levels depending on their rateable values.

To be eligible through this scheme, details on impact will be required to ensure we are only paying businesses most in need.

To apply, visit shropshire.gov.uk/covid19darg