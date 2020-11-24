Villagers look back on lockdown with new book supporting village hall

Many events are usually held at the Ashford Carbonel Village Hall

Gardens Under Lockdown has been written by residents of Ashford Carbonel, a village near Ludlow, to raise funds for the lifeblood of its community.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, it has not been possible to run any events to raise much-needed funds for the hall.

The social committee came up with the idea of writing a book about their gardens during lockdown.

Editors Janie Jones and Katy Rose, in a statement, said: "In this rural community, most of us are fortunate to have access to a garden.

"This has been our salvation in these troubled times – improving our mental and physical wellbeing.

"With the help of one of the villagers, Mark Ansell, a graphic designer, the book is now complete, Gardens Under Lockdown, Ashford Carbonel.

"The book brings together a collection of thoughts expressed by the villagers along with some ‘How to Grow’ tips, descriptions of gardens, wildlife, activities under lockdown and some beautiful photographs.

"We thought it appropriate at this time that 10 per cent of the proceeds of the book should go to the Ludlow Food Bank."