Social distancing measures to be reinstated throughout Shropshire after lockdown

High Street in Shrewsbury will again be closed from the top of Wyle Cop

The measures were first introduced in June to ensure people could visit the county’s market towns in line with social distancing regulations and the latest Government guidance.

Some were removed at the start of lockdown, while others stayed in place.

From December 3 a number of measures will be re-introduced.

In Shrewsbury, High Street will be closed to motorised traffic between its junctions with Wyle Cop and Milk Street daily between 11am and 4pm. Before lockdown the closure ended at 6pm.

During the closure times, pedestrians will be able to use the entire highway space on this section of High Street. Traffic will be diverted via Town Walls, Murivance, St Chad’s Terrace, Claremont Bank and Lower Claremont Bank.

During these hours, Wyle Cop will be closed uphill, but remain open downhill, and have new barriers in place to make the road safer for cyclists.

Social distancing measures on Castle Street will remain, though the closures on Victoria Avenue will not be reinstated, although kept under review.

On Pride Hill council officers will be reviewing street furniture and planters to see if further space can be created to assist with social distancing.

Meanwhile, in Ludlow the closure of King Street between 10am and 3pm on Friday and Saturday will be reinstated.

Considered

Measures in place on Much Wenlock, Church Stretton and Bishop’s Castle high streets have remained in place during the lockdown, and will remain from December 3, as well as on Church Street in Oswestry.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Over the past few days we’ve carefully considered which social distancing measures should be re-introduced, which should remain and which should be altered.

“We’ve consulted with partners in the market towns and considered the latest available data and guidance, and we’re happy that we’ll have measures in place that will enable people to safely visit our market towns in the run up to Christmas, in line with social distancing guidelines.

“We hope that these measures, along with free parking in Shropshire Council car parks from December 3, will encourage people to visit our market towns in the coming weeks and support our local traders.”