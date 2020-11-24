One further coronavirus death at Shropshire hospital

By Rory SmithCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

One further coronavirus patient has today been confirmed to have died at a hospital in Shropshire.

NHS England said the death occurred while the patient was in the care of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

This brings the total number of people who have died with Covid-19 at SaTH to 221.

It brings the total death count of people in Shropshire hospitals after contracting coronavirus to 241, with 15 deaths at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

An additional 173 people have died in care homes in Shropshire after catching the disease.

Nationally, a further 353 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England's hospitals to 38,865.

Patients were aged between 10 and 100 years old. All except nine, aged 31 to 90 years old, had known underlying health conditions.

Their families have been informed.

The number of daily deaths of patients with Covid-19 by region are 21 in the East of England; 21 in London; 101 in the Midlands; 80 in North East & Yorkshire; 71 in North West; 35 in South East and 24 in South West.

News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News