One further coronavirus death at Shropshire hospital

NHS England said the death occurred while the patient was in the care of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

This brings the total number of people who have died with Covid-19 at SaTH to 221.

It brings the total death count of people in Shropshire hospitals after contracting coronavirus to 241, with 15 deaths at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

An additional 173 people have died in care homes in Shropshire after catching the disease.

Nationally, a further 353 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England's hospitals to 38,865.

Patients were aged between 10 and 100 years old. All except nine, aged 31 to 90 years old, had known underlying health conditions.

Their families have been informed.