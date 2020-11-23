Three more Covid-19 deaths at Shropshire hospitals

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 23. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

The three deaths bring the total number of Covid-related deaths at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust to 220 since the start of the pandemic.

All three of the patients died on Friday but their deaths were confirmed by the NHS today.

It means 240 people have died in Shropshire hospitals after contracting coronavirus, with 15 deaths at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

An additional 173 people have died in care homes in Shropshire after catching the disease.

The cumulative number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 23. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

Over in Powys two more deaths were confirmed by Public Health Wales, taking the hospital death toll in the county to 28.

In total at least 102 people are thought to have died with coronavirus in Powys, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The UK-wide death toll, which includes deaths in and out of hospital within 28 days, increased by 206 to 55,239 today.