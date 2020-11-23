Christmas Covid relaxation welcomed but still not the time for office parties, says MP

But Daniel Kawczynski also warned it will not be the time for office parties and large gatherings.

The MP for Shrewsbury today urged the Prime Minster to ensure that if, after the festivities, England returns to the three-tier system, it should allow those counties with lower infection rates greater freedom.

The politician said he was one of 70 to have signed a letter from the Covid Recovery Group .

They say they cannot support a tiered approach unless the Government produces a cost-benefit analysis showing the plans will save more lives than it will cost.

"We have to learn to live with this virus as the restrictions are inflicting huge health and economic costs,” he said.

"I am very glad that we can look forward to spending Christmas with our families, it is something that is so important. So many are suffering in terms of their mental health."

"This year is certainly not one in which to have office parties but I am sure people will understand that knowing that families will be able to get together."

The MP said it was important that restrictions either side of Christmas were looked at very carefully.

"Salopians have behaved extremely well to ensure that we have not had the deaths that there have been in other areas of the UK," he said.

"I do not want to see the county dragged into a tougher lockdown that is does not deserve because of spikes in other areas."

Mr Kawczynski said that as an MP on the border of England and Wales, something had to be done about differences on either side of the border.