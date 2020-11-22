Two further Covid deaths at Shropshire hospitals

The latest deaths, announced today, brings the total number of Covid-related deaths at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust to 217 since the start of the pandemic.

That is in addition to 15 total deaths at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Across England a further 222 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 38,334.

An NHS statement said that patients were aged between 30 and 99 years old.

All except five (aged 30 to 81) had known underlying health conditions.