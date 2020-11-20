Shropshire performs best in West Midlands for Covid contact tracing, latest figures reveal

The contact tracing success rate rose across the county as the number of new positive cases reached a record high.

Data from the Department for Health and Social care shows 3,562 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Shropshire were transferred to the Test and Trace service between May 28 and November 11.

A total of 836 new cases were transferred in the latest seven-day period – the largest increase since the regime began.

Contact tracers ask these patients to give details for anyone they were in close contact with in the 48 hours before their symptoms started.

This led to 7,928 close contacts being identified over the period – those not managed by local health protection teams, which are dealt with through a call centre or online.

Contact tracers reached 65 per cent of those – up slightly from 64.3 per cent up to November 4, and 63.6 per cent to October 28.

It meant the area was the best performing in the West Midlands, where 59 per cent of contacts were reached on average.

The success rate also increased in Telford and Wrekin.

Between May 28 and November 11, 2,602 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were transferred to the Test and Trace service.

A total of 693 new cases were transferred in the latest seven-day period, which led to 6,312 close contacts being identified.

Contact tracers reached 63.3 per cent of those – up slightly from 62.7 per cent up to November 4, and 62.1 per cent to October 28.

Across England, 58.9 per cent of contacts not managed by local health protection teams were reached and told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace in the latest week to November 11.

Local health protection teams deal with cases linked to settings such as hospitals, schools and prisons.

Risk

The contact tracing rate including these cases was 60.5 per cent – in line with the week before.

Around 157,000 new cases were transferred nationally in the week to November 11, the highest weekly number since NHS Test and Trace was launched.

Council bosses have again appealed to people to follow instructions if they are asked to self-isolate.

Releasing a fresh statement reflecting on the latest cases to be recorded in the region, Shropshire Council said: "If you are asked to self-isolate, please do.

"We have come across some people that don’t. If you don’t, you are putting people’s lives at risk, including your own family and friends.

"You can be asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace, a nursery, school, college, university, workplace or by any health professional.

"Even if you have no symptoms, you must follow these rules – do not visit family or friends; go to any shops or supermarkets; go outside to exercise or walk your dog; go to work, university, college or school; use public transport, taxis or share a car or attend parties or other events.

"Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household.