Precautionary coronavirus testing opens in Telford as case rate remains high

Until now, only people showing one of the three main symptoms of Covid-19 – a new continuous cough, a high temperature or loss of taste or smell – have been able to book a test.

This now means testing can be booked by residents as a precaution if they are showing other possible signs they might have the virus.

Anyone with any of the three main symptoms must still book a test immediately and self-isolate.

However, Telford & Wrekin Council has said people can also book a test if they have the following symptoms and suspect it could be related to coronavirus – headaches; aches and pains; feeling very tired for no good reason; sore throat; runny nose; sneezing and stomach aches in children.

Anyone with one or more precautionary symptom does not need to self-isolate prior to the result of their test.

Residents can book a precautionary test with one or more of these symptoms by completing an online form and selecting the option “My local council or health protection team has asked me (or someone I live with) to get a test, even though I do not have symptoms".

There are seven testing centres in the borough and test slots are usually available the day of a booking.

The new precautionary testing will help track more coronavirus cases as early as possible, reduce the virus’ spread in the borough and help save lives.

The number of coronavirus cases in Telford & Wrekin remains high despite the national lockdown – with a rate of 332 cases per 100,000, significantly above the national average.

The council’s public health team said that many residents who have tested positive have also displayed other symptoms.

Spread

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “We all need to play our part in continuing to fight the coronavirus spread in Telford & Wrekin.

“That’s why we’re broadening out to precautionary testing for residents who are experiencing these other symptoms.

“This will help us to identify and isolate as many cases as early as possible, particularly among those who may not display the recognised main symptoms and prevent the spread further.

“With seven testing centres in our borough, it’s very quick and easy to get a test on your doorstep.

“We must continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, our families and especially older people who are at the highest risk.”

To book a precautionary test, visit self-referral.test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/antigen/condition