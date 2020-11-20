One more Covid-19 death at Shropshire hospital trust

By Deborah HardimanCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

There has been one more coronavirus death reported by Shropshire's acute hospitals trust.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 20. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.
The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 20. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

It means there have now been a total of 234 Covid-related deaths at hospitals since the start of the pandemic.

Figures show there have been 214 reported by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

More Covid-19 coverage:

No further deaths reported at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust where there have been 15 and Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry where there have been five deaths.

In Powys there have been 102 deaths.

Office for National Statistics show 122 people have died in care homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 51 in Telford & Wrekin.

Meanwhile a Public Health Wales investigation is underway after a coronavirus outbreak led to 15 deaths in three weeks at Llangollen Fechan Care Home, in Llangollen.

News
Health
Coronavirus
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News