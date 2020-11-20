One more Covid-19 death at Shropshire hospital trust

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 20. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

It means there have now been a total of 234 Covid-related deaths at hospitals since the start of the pandemic.

Figures show there have been 214 reported by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

No further deaths reported at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust where there have been 15 and Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry where there have been five deaths.

In Powys there have been 102 deaths.

Office for National Statistics show 122 people have died in care homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 51 in Telford & Wrekin.