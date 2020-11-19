2021 Shropshire Council elections could be held by postal votes only

Council leader Peter Nutting said he would support the move if it was the only way to ensure the poll could go ahead.

It comes after Somerset County Council, one of the other 150 authorities with elections scheduled for next May, voted on Wednesday to ask the government for a postponement.

Local elections which had been due to be held this year have already been delayed until 2021, including West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Councillor Nutting said: “I think it is far too early to make any decisions about next year’s elections.

“I hope that we will be in a position that they can take place as normal but if not I would favour an all postal vote.

“We will rely on government guidance and assess the situation much nearer the election.”