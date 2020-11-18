NHS recruitment drive launches in the Midlands

The We are the NHS campaign aims to increase applications for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses and direct entry roles, seeking to build upon the existing 1.2 million-strong workforce nationwide, as well as to shine a light on the incredible work they do.

The campaign will share real stories from nurses, allied health professionals and healthcare support workers – including many from across the East and West Midlands – who are proud of their careers in the NHS.

The professionalism and dedication that NHS staff have shown throughout the pandemic has generated significant interest in joining the service, while the demands of contending with coronavirus while keeping other services running means recruitment has never been more crucial.

A TV advert that features real NHS staff also started being broadcast nationwide over the weekend.

Siobhan Heafield, the regional chief nurse for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: “Our hardworking NHS staff have been working tirelessly throughout what has been an incredibly challenging year for the whole country – and the work of the NHS and its people has arguably never been more important.

“The ‘We are the NHS’ campaign offers a fantastic opportunity for all those who have been inspired by the vital work of our nurses, midwives, paramedics and other health care workers to explore what a career in the NHS might have in store for them.

“We are looking for talented people in a range of roles, regardless of whether they’re looking for their first job or wanting to kick-start their career.

“A career in the NHS is an incredibly rewarding one which will see you do things that you may never have thought you were capable of and I would encourage anyone who is interested to get online and search ‘NHS Careers’ to find out more.”

Professor Mark Radford, chief nurse at Health Education England, said: “I'm exceptionally proud of being a nurse and am thrilled that so many others feel the same way; in 2020 we've had a quite phenomenal number of applications onto registered nursing programmes.

“Growing the healthcare workforce is key to ensuring patients and the public have high-quality, safe care.

"Showcasing the inspiring nurses, allied health professionals and healthcare support workers who feature in this campaign will mean that the very best people continue to be attracted to these important roles.”

Nurses can specialise in a variety of areas, with responsibilities ranging from the performance of some procedures to the development of treatment plans for patients.

An equally broad range of roles are available within allied health professional specialisms, including podiatrists, dieticians, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, prosthetists and speech and language therapists.

Nursing associates and health care support worker roles also provide a vital contribution, with career opportunities also available in these fields.

They provide a vital role in ensuring patients receive the best possible care while feeling comfortable, dignified and supported.