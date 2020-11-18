Four more patients die at Shropshire's hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus

The latest figures announced by NHS England show they were being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

It means there have now been 232 Covid related deaths at hospitals in the county since the start of the outbreak.

They include 212 at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, 15 at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics show 122 people have died in care homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 51 in Telford & Wrekin.

So far 100 people have died in Powys with the virus according to the ONS.

NHS England announced today that a further 282 people, who tested positive for coronavirus, had died.