Three further coronavirus deaths announced in Shropshire

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

There has been one further death of a coronavirus patient at a hospital in Shropshire, while a further two people have died in care homes.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 17. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.
The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 17. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

The latest figures announced by NHS England today show the patient was being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, where 208 people have now died after testing positive.

There have been 15 deaths at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry since the outbreak began.

More Covid-19 coverage:

A further two people have died in Shropshire care homes, taking the total including Telford &Wrekin to 173, latest figures show.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics also show that there were no care home deaths reported in Telford & Wrekin in the week up to November 13.

The figures show 122 have died in care homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 51 in Telford & Wrekin.

The figures cover the period from April 10 to November 13.

So far 100 people have died in Powys with the virus according to the ONS.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
Gobowen
Oswestry
Mid Wales
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News