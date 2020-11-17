Three further coronavirus deaths announced in Shropshire

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of November 17. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

The latest figures announced by NHS England today show the patient was being cared for by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, where 208 people have now died after testing positive.

There have been 15 deaths at Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and five at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry since the outbreak began.

More Covid-19 coverage:

A further two people have died in Shropshire care homes, taking the total including Telford &Wrekin to 173, latest figures show.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics also show that there were no care home deaths reported in Telford & Wrekin in the week up to November 13.

The figures show 122 have died in care homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 51 in Telford & Wrekin.

The figures cover the period from April 10 to November 13.