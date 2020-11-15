One more Covid-19 death at Shropshire hospitals

Latest figures show that one more death was recorded at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH), bringing the total to 207.

It means the total for the county is now 227.

The death toll remains 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry. There have also been no new hospital coronavirus deaths in Powys. The total remains at 100.