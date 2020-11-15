One more Covid-19 death at Shropshire hospitals

By Charlotte BentleyMid WalesCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

One person has died after testing positive for Covid-19 at Shropshire's main hospital trusts.

Latest figures show that one more death was recorded at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH), bringing the total to 207.

It means the total for the county is now 227.

More Covid-19 coverage:

The death toll remains 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry. There have also been no new hospital coronavirus deaths in Powys. The total remains at 100.

NHS England confirmed a further 132 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 45.581.

News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
Oswestry
Shrewsbury
Telford
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News