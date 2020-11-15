Hotline set up to help most vulnerable in village

The Red House trustees came up with the idea due to a lot of elderly people living in the area – who are staying at home due to Covid-19.

It has led them setting up a hotline from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week, to ensure everyone receives the help they need.

More Covid-19 coverage:

People who need help with shopping, collecting prescriptions and medical equipment, dog walking, or those who feel lonely or need a food bank parcel can call the number.

Others who wish to add their name to the list of volunteers – or wish to donate food to the food bank – can also call the hotline on 07971 093 760.

The trustees previously partnered with the Melville Club during the first lockdown to transform a community minibus into a mobile shop to help the elderly and vulnerable.