Hotline set up to help most vulnerable in village

The Red House trustees came up with the idea due to a lot of elderly people living in the area – who are staying at home due to Covid-19.
It has led them setting up a hotline from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week, to ensure everyone receives the help they need.
People who need help with shopping, collecting prescriptions and medical equipment, dog walking, or those who feel lonely or need a food bank parcel can call the number.
Others who wish to add their name to the list of volunteers – or wish to donate food to the food bank – can also call the hotline on 07971 093 760.
The trustees previously partnered with the Melville Club during the first lockdown to transform a community minibus into a mobile shop to help the elderly and vulnerable.
It allowed people who couldn't leave their homes due to social distancing guidelines to pick up fresh fruit, vegetables, groceries and other key items on their doorstep.