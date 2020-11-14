Two more Covid-19 deaths at Shropshire hospitals

Latest figures show two more deaths recorded at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH), bringing the total to 206.

The death toll remains 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

There have also been no new hospital coronavirus deaths in Powys. The total remains at 100.

More Covid-19 coverage:

In the UK there have been 462 more deaths confirmed, bringing the total to 51,766.

NHS England confirmed a further 304 deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 36,190.

Patients were aged between 21 and 100 years old. All except nine (aged 30-96) had known underlying health conditions.