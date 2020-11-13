Four more coronavirus deaths in Shropshire and two in Powys

There have now 224 Covid-related deaths at NHS hospital trusts in Shropshire.

Latest figures show that of the total 204 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

It comes as NHS England said today that a further 246 people have died at hospitals in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number to 35,886.

There were 64 deaths in the Midlands, the largest regional figure.

Meanwhile in Powys two more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the teaching health board's data, bringing the total to 100.

In England, the patients who died were aged between 26 and 100 years old. All except five (aged between 69 and 89) had known underlying health conditions.