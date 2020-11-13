Four more coronavirus deaths in Shropshire and two in Powys

By Deborah HardimanShrewsburyCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

Figures show that four more patients have died at Shropshire's major hospitals and two in Powys after testing positive for coronavirus.

There have now 224 Covid-related deaths at NHS hospital trusts in Shropshire.

Latest figures show that of the total 204 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

It comes as NHS England said today that a further 246 people have died at hospitals in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number to 35,886.

There were 64 deaths in the Midlands, the largest regional figure.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Meanwhile in Powys two more people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the teaching health board's data, bringing the total to 100.

In England, the patients who died were aged between 26 and 100 years old. All except five (aged between 69 and 89) had known underlying health conditions.

Date of death ranges from 18 October to 12 November 2020, with the majority being on or after 8 November. Their families have been informed.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
Telford
Oswestry
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News