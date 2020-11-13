Self-care important during second national lockdown, Shropshire health chiefs say

The theme for this year's self-care week, starting on Monday, is ‘live self-care for life’, which encourages people to look after their own health and wellbeing and to ‘live’ self-care for a happier, healthier life.

Bosses at Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups say the NHS is there to help during the winter months when people need it.

But it is also important to remember that there are things people can do at home to look after their own health and wellbeing.

A fully stocked medicine cabinet is one of the best ways to stay prepared and help ease any minor ailments that can be treated in the home, health chiefs say.

Medicine cabinet essentials such as anti-histamines, a thermometer, pain relief (paracetamol and ibuprofen), a first aid kit (plasters, bandage, antiseptic cream), and indigestion treatment are all available to buy without prescription and at a small cost from pharmacies and supermarkets.

The NHS ‘Live Well’ website at nhs.uk/live-well contains advice, tips and tools to help people make the best choices about their health and wellbeing.

There is also a range of exercise videos and workouts to do at home.

Dr Julian Povey, joint chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “Self-care will be crucial during the latest restrictions and throughout the winter months.

“We recommend you stock up your medicine cabinets, stay active, eat well and get plenty of rest.

"The shorter days and colder weather can make it harder to go outside for exercise, but there are plenty of activities you can do in your own home.

“If you’re currently working from home, take regular breaks. To make the most of daylight hours, go outside for a walk at lunchtime for some fresh air and exercise.

“It’s also important not to delay accessing health services if you need advice.

"The NHS remains open and there are different services available depending on your health needs.”

GP practices are open and strict measures are in place to keep staff and patients safe if you need to see a GP or a healthcare professional face-to-face.

However, during Covid-19, patients are asked to not just turn up at their GP practice – you must book an appointment either online or by phone first.

For non-emergency health concerns, contact NHS 111.

This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be accessed online at 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111 free from mobiles and landlines.

Minor injury units (MIUs) can treat a range of conditions including broken bones, head injuries, moderate burns and scalds, and eye injuries.

Within Shropshire, these MIUs are located at Bridgnorth Community Hospital, Ludlow Community Hospital, Oswestry Health Centre and Whitchurch Community Hospital.