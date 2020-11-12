Positive covid tests reach record high

By Dominic RobertsonMid WalesCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

The UK has recorded its highest number of positive Covid tests in a single day since the outbreak began.

The latest figures have been confirmed by the UK Government
The latest figures have been confirmed by the UK Government

Figures show that there were 33,470 positive tests confirmed today.

It comes as there were 174 cases confirmed in Shropshire, 119 in Telford & Wrekin, and 39 in Powys.

There were no further deaths in the county confirmed by NHS England.

Since the pandemic began there have been 220 Covid-19 related deaths at NHS trusts in the county.

Of the total 200 have died at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also show that 171 people have now died with Covid in care homes in the county.

The figures show 120 have died in homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 51 in Telford & Wrekin.

The figures cover the period from April 10 to November 6.

Office for National Statistics data also shows 100 people are now suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

Today the UK Government confirmed there had been another 595 Covid deaths, taking the total to 50,365.

News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Mid Wales
Shrewsbury
Telford
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News