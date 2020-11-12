Positive covid tests reach record high

The latest figures have been confirmed by the UK Government

Figures show that there were 33,470 positive tests confirmed today.

It comes as there were 174 cases confirmed in Shropshire, 119 in Telford & Wrekin, and 39 in Powys.

There were no further deaths in the county confirmed by NHS England.

Since the pandemic began there have been 220 Covid-19 related deaths at NHS trusts in the county.

Of the total 200 have died at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also show that 171 people have now died with Covid in care homes in the county.

The figures show 120 have died in homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 51 in Telford & Wrekin.

The figures cover the period from April 10 to November 6.

Office for National Statistics data also shows 100 people are now suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.