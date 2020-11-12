June starts online Severn Hospice fundraiser after pandemic stops market collections

June Beharrell from Shrewsbury has been raising money for the Severn Hospice for years but has been force to take her efforts online due to the pandemic.

June's late husband Gordon raised more than £70,000 for the charity and after his death in 2009 she pledged to continue his work.

With the help of her family they have now raised a staggering total of £145,000 for the hospice, but the pandemic has meant she is no longer able to do her Friday and Saturday collections at Shrewsbury's Market Hall.

Sat by the lifts armed with her collection bucket and donation tin June, from Bayston Hill, collected up to £1,000 a month for the charity.

Not one to be deterred by the global pandemic, 81-year-old June has now set up an online fundraiser to keep money coming in for the hospice – which is facing its most challenging year ever as income has been hit hard by the Covid crisis.

June said she had missed the face-to-face fundraising, and is eager to make sure she continues to help the hospice.

She said: "I have really missed the connection with people. Sitting and collecting in the market, has taught me great empathy. Now I miss having the opportunity to show love and care for people.”

She has been desperate to return to her spot but for her own health she has not been able to do so.

So now she is collecting online, having launched a Just Giving page, which raised £130 in its first 24 hours.

She said: “I’m amazed that people have already donated. They are so kind."

Norma Ross, the charity’s director of income generation, has known June for more than two decades said she understood her frustration at not being able to fundraise.

She said: “We are facing difficult times financially and June, and everyone who gives her a donation, are so important to us.

“Our finances have been hit incredibly hard. It is people like June that help to keep us going.

“She is a wonderful person and, along with her late husband Gordon, has raised a staggering amount of money for us.

“We are so grateful to the Beharrell family for all they have done. June may be in to her 80s now, but she is so determined to fundraise for us, and we really admire her for that.

“She’s been most upset that she couldn’t go back to her spot at the Market Hall, but we just couldn’t let her endanger her health.

“The idea of fundraising online is great – she is able to do something she loves, safely, while at the same time reach as many of our supporters as possible.”

Kate Gittins, market manager said: “The market’s customers love her: for some she has become their confidante, for others, particularly those visiting the market for the first time, she provides a warm welcome with her charming smile and generosity of spirit.

“Her fundraising over the years has helped to fund the general running costs of the hospice and enhanced the care of thousands of people over the years. By going online, she will be able to continue this.”