Three more coronavirus deaths confirmed at Shropshire hospitals

NHS England confirmed today that the patients died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

There have now been 220 Covid-19 related deaths at NHS trusts in the county since the outbreak began.

Of the total 200 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics data shows 98 people are suspected to have died with the virus in Powys.

A total of 20 hospital deaths in Powys have been confirmed by Public Health Wales.

Figures announced today confirmed the UK coronavirus death toll had risen by 595, bringing the total to 50,365.

Cases in the UK increased by 22,950, bringing the total to 1,256,725.