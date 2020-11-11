Shropshire doctors in warning on huge vaccine task ahead

Dr Julian Povey, who is chairman of Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said GPs would need the support of hospitals and community health services in delivering the vaccine.

The comment come as Sir John Bell, a professor at Oxford University and a member of the Government's vaccine task force, said there could potentially be three different vaccines available before Christmas.

Dr Mary McCarthy, a Shropshire doctor and GP representative on the British Medical Association, called for medics to be relieved of some of their administrative responsibilities to allow them to prepare for the introduction of the vaccine.

More Covid-19 coverage:

She said introducing the new vaccine would be a major logistical exercise, possibly involving the installation of new equipment and the securing of suitable buildings.

Dr Mary McCarthy

"Once that has happened, there will need to be some time and space for GPs to provide a service that will take care of social isolation while administering the innoculations, and to provide enough vaccine doses.

"To do that, we will need to stop doing something else. It would be nice if we could cancel the appraisals, or cut some of the other bureaucracy for the moment."

Dr Povey said that while the vaccination was needed as soon as possible, the GP sector could not be expected to deliver it alone.

Dr Julian Povey

He said local health services would need to provide both mass vaccination sites, as well as 'roving units' to deliver the injections in areas identified as having high localised needs.

Dr Povey said primary care networks, which deliver GP services, aren’t universally ready to provide such services.

"Practices need a proper income guarantee," he said. " Not like in the first wave, but one based on demographic changes and reflecting in-year changes."

Dr Povey said all sectors of the health service needed to be working together, and the public needed to be kept informed about how that would affect other services.

He said there was a need for an 'integrated care system' where the NHS, local authorities and other public bodies were brought together and given up-front funding to deliver the necessary services.