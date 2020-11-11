Plea to follow lockdown rules to cut virus rate

Concerns have been raised about the number of people over 60 who are catching Covid.

England came under a nationwide lockdown last Thursday, for the second time this year.

The measures were a last resort in the government's efforts to cut the increasing Covid infection rate across the country, to relieve pressure on the NHS.

However, due to the lag in infections it is likely to be some time before the effect of lockdown is seen in the number of cases levelling off, or starting to fall.

In Telford the rate of cases per 100,000 people had risen to 301 in the seven days up to November 5, and in Shropshire it was up to 209.

In Powys, where residents have been under the Welsh Government's two week 'firebreak' lockdown, the rate had fallen slightly to 126.

In total, in the seven days up to November 5 there were 543 new cases in Telford & Wrekin, 677 in Shropshire, and 168 in Powys.

It comes as hospitals are facing their most difficult time of year, with the county's major hospital trust yesterday asking people not to attend its A&Es unless it was an emergency.

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, said it had issued the request due to the number of patients at its A&S, which are also having to operate with new social distancing measures.

Lizo Nakes, Telford and Wrekin Council's Director of Public Health, said they were concerned about the number of older people catching the virus.

She said: “The infection rate in the over 60s, the age group that we need to keep safe, continues to increase in Telford and Wrekin.

“Following the lockdown rules and limiting social contact with family and friends during lockdown is how we can ensure the virus does not spread, especially as we know that the virus is highest in those in their 30s, 40s and 50s – the chance of spread within families to older age groups is high.

“During lockdown you must not meet with another person socially or undertake any activities with another person, however you can meet outdoors with one other person – but please avoid doing this unless absolutely necessary."

Mrs Noakes also said it was vital for people with symptoms of the virus to take the correct action,

She said: "The other important thing we should do to fight the spread of the virus is to get tested as soon someone develops any of the three key coronavirus symptoms, however mild. You should isolate immediately once you have symptoms.

“There are several sites in the borough that people can drive or walk to get tested, capacity has increased, and there are lots of slots for people to get tested – it’s never been easier to get a test.

“You can book a test 24/7 online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.