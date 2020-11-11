New NHS drive encouraging those with persistent tummy troubles to get checked for cancer

People with persistent tummy troubles are being urged to get checked for cancer

The move is part of the NHS and Public Health England’s ‘Help Us, Help You’ campaign.

TV adverts and social media posts in the region will urge people to speak to their GP if they have a symptom including diarrhoea, bloating or discomfort in the tummy area for three weeks or more as they could be a sign of cancer.

Figures show that thousands of people are diagnosed with cancers in the abdominal area in the West Midlands every year, which includes ovarian, kidney and bowel cancers.

More than four in 10 people would leave it longer to get health advice than they normally would have before the coronavirus outbreak, however delaying can have serious consequences for some cancers.

While there was a dip in referrals for these cancers at the peak of the first Covid wave, more people are now coming forward for checks.

Hospitals have put extensive measures in place so that patients can get safely tested and treated, including by rolling out Covid protected hubs across the country and introducing treatment swaps that require fewer trips to hospital and have less of an effect on cancer patients’ immune systems.

Health experts say people should not hesitate to get in touch with their GP if they have concerns and have reassured the public that local health services have plans in place so people can continue to get tests and treatment.

Rob Gornall, cancer clinical director for West Midlands Cancer Alliance, said: “Early diagnosis often leads to better treatment options and can save lives, so it’s important to detect signs as early as possible.

"We know that there are symptoms of abdominal cancer which people tend to ignore or feel embarrassed about.

"This campaign is about changing behaviour by alerting West Midlands residents to the potential signs and encouraging them to go to their GP.”

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and medical director for primary care for NHS England, added: “If you or a loved one has one of these symptoms, please don’t ignore them.

"Our message to you is clear – you are not a burden and we are here to safely treat you so please don’t delay – help us help you and come forward as you usually would for care.

“Cancer is easier to treat when it is caught at an earlier stage and so coming forward for a check could save your life.”