'Majority' following the rules as new lockdown comes into force in Shropshire – but 'now is the time to build on that hard work', region's police commissioner says

After MPs voted for a four-week shutdown last week, police chiefs say they were pleased to see people abiding by the restrictions at the weekend.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has commended people for playing their part but says the hard work is far from over.

"We've come so far but now is the time to build on that hard work," he said.

"2020 has been incredibly challenging. We've seen long periods of social restrictions, but we have to play our part so we can beat this virus.

"By following the rules, wearing masks, washing our hands, we can make that difference.

"I'm pleased to see the communities of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin playing their part." He said he had also been supportive of getting students back to school and away from the streets, where they could be at risk of being exploited.

Mr Campion said fighting against the exploitation of those who are vulnerable in society had been a major focus this year.

He added: "In West Mercia we have done a lot of work focusing on exploitation trainers. "We have three or four trainers and they have trained 15,000 professionals across West Mercia over the past two years to recognise the signs of exploitation.

"I want to make sure we are guarding against it."

He said children were also being referred to a programme which uses diversionary activities to encourage them away from a lifestyle of crime.

Superintendent Mo Lansdale, of West Mercia Police, has also thanked the majority of the public for following the rules under the new national lockdown, which came into force last Thursday, but warned any breaches will be treated seriously.

She said: “We know the last eight months have been incredibly challenging for everyone and are extremely grateful the vast majority of people in Shropshire have been supportive and adapted well.

“This weekend saw the first weekend of further enhanced restrictions and we’re pleased that again the majority of people have followed the new rules that are in place.

“We will continue to take a sensible and proportionate approach to the Covid-19 laws with our aim always to ensure public safety.

"If there are clear breaches, where people choose to put lives at risk by knowingly breaking the law then we will take positive enforcement action – as the public would expect.”

During this national lockdown period, people are no longer able to mix with others unless they are from their support bubble or household, and pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops have all closed.